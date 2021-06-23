Crimson Corner: The Stakes of Alabama Basketball's NBA Draft Decisions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — OK, I get it. Your calendar is empty, nothing to watch in terms of Crimson Tide athletics. That doesn't mean you're without coverage, though, not here. We'll have you covered until the sunlight of September 4 peaks through just enough for you to a.) route your trip to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium or b.) make way to your favorite seat in the house for pregame coverage of the season opener to Miami.