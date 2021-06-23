Crimson Corner: The Stakes of Alabama Basketball's NBA Draft Decisions
Alabama basketball guards Josh Primo and Jaden Shackelford will soon have a life-changing decision to make.
With every passing day, the July 7 deadline to formally forgo college basketball and officially declare themselves for the 2021 NBA Draft draws closer. While teammates John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones — both of whom were seniors during the 2020-2021 season — have formally declared and could be second-round selections, things aren't nearly as a clearcut for Primo and Shackelford.