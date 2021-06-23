Cancel
NBA

Crimson Corner: The Stakes of Alabama Basketball's NBA Draft Decisions

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qouvr_0adDtk4y00

Alabama basketball guards Josh Primo and Jaden Shackelford will soon have a life-changing decision to make.

With every passing day, the July 7 deadline to formally forgo college basketball and officially declare themselves for the 2021 NBA Draft draws closer. While teammates John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones — both of whom were seniors during the 2020-2021 season — have formally declared and could be second-round selections, things aren't nearly as a clearcut for Primo and Shackelford. Subscribe for full article

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Omaha, NEPosted by
BamaCentral

How to Watch the College World Series

The final event of the 2020-21 academic year is finally here as the 2021 College World Series is set to get under way on Saturday. The format is double-elimination until the finals, which is a best-of-three series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. Here's the full schedule and the...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Aaron Torres Podcast: Penny Hardaway to the NBA? What’s it mean for Jalen Duren? Biggest Draft decisions + NC State baseball ruling

It’s late Sunday and Aaron couldn’t wait until Monday to drop a new episode of the Aaron Torres Podcast. Aaron discusses the Penny Hardaway NBA rumors that are picking up steam, and what they mean for both Memphis and No. 1 recruit Jalen Duren. He also discusses the biggest remaining “Stay or Go” decisions in the NBA Draft and wraps on the absurd NC State baseball story from the weekend.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Which teams have the most at stake?

Which teams have the most at stake heading into the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery?. With the Conference Finals officially underway, Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery brings into focus the other side of the league. This event is what some of the bottom-feeders strategically build towards amidst a season of losing and development. Others happen to fall back into the abyss – desperately hoping that it’s merely a one-year blip.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: June 21 -27, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — OK, I get it. Your calendar is empty, nothing to watch in terms of Crimson Tide athletics. That doesn't mean you're without coverage, though, not here. We'll have you covered until the sunlight of September 4 peaks through just enough for you to a.) route your trip to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium or b.) make way to your favorite seat in the house for pregame coverage of the season opener to Miami.
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 19

• CFP Expansion to 12-Team Format Takes Another Step Toward Approval. • The Extra Point: What Does Mark Ingram II Bring to the Texans?. • Justin Thomas shot a second-round -2 69 to move into striking distance at the US Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego. At even-par for the tournament, Thomas is tied for 13th place, while Robby Shelton also made the cut at +8. Richard Bland and Russell Henley are tied for the lead at 5-under 137.
NBAcw35.com

What's next: NBA Draft Lottery

SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday, June 22nd, the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery will take place and the 14 non-playoff teams will find out where they’ll be picking in the July 29th NBA Draft. With the San Antonio Spurs falling short in the play-in tournament, they find themselves in the lottery...
NBAPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty at stake in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent parts of the last week conducting pre-draft workouts with a dozen players projected as either late second-round picks or undrafted free agents -- Jordan Hall, Aaron Wiggins, A.J. Lawson, McKinley Wright, Tyson Etienne, Derek Culver, JaQuori McLaughlin, Zaccheus Darko-Kelly and Ansu Sesay, among others. Perhaps the team rounds out its roster with one, becoming the next Brodric Thomas, Dean Wade or Lamar Stevens.
College Sportssportswar.com

And, that insipid four corners. Baaaaad for basketball

Interesting stat: Oak has only won the ACC Coastal twice. Despite that, he -- MonsterTruck 06/17/2021 5:57PM. I'd never let a jackass fan lead me to hate the team or franchise. -- AcousticHoo 06/17/2021 7:06PM. In fairness, VPISU has like 500,000 jackass fans, not 1. ** -- cwvhoo 06/17/2021 8:12PM.
NBALaredo Morning Times

It's go time, Rockets fans: How to watch the NBA Draft Lottery

The speed of the Rockets’ rebuild depends heavily on Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, so Rockets fans figure to be tuned in, cheering like it’s a playoff game. The lottery will be held at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN, before Game 2 of the Suns-Clippers series. The Rockets, who...
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

First look: Arch Manning sports Alabama jersey on visit with Crimson Tide

Arch Manning, prep football's No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite, is making the rounds this summer at major programs he's interested in and stopped at Alabama on Saturday to take a look at what the Crimson Tide have to offer. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning projects as one of the top signal-callers in the modern recruiting era and is taking advantage of the recent end to the NCAA's dead period on in-person visits.
NFLCollege Football News

Alabama Crimson Tide: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Alabama football season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Nick Saban, 15th year, 164-23 (255-65 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 1. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 3. 2019 CFN Final Ranking: 15. Alabama Crimson Tide College Football...
NBAsicem365.com

Baylor's Matthew Mayer has made his final decision on the NBA

SicEm365’s David Smoak has confirmed the report that Baylor basketball forward Matthew Mayer will withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and return to Baylor for his senior year. The news was originally reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Mayer, a projected starter for Baylor after coming off the bench...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To James Harden’s Olympics Decision

Even though a hamstring injury kept him out of much of the Brooklyn Nets‘ second round playoff series, James Harden is planning to suit up for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Harden and his Brooklyn teammate Kevin Durant are the two latest stars to commit to Team...
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Top 5: Coaches

It’s easy for some sports programs to get lost in the shuffle around the University of Alabama. Football is king, after all, and it’s the fuel of the athletic engine running. Let’s face it, football is also the accelerator, pistons, tires and the chassis that keep Alabama athletics running full...