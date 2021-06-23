Cancel
700Credit Announces Alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions to Provide Integrated Credit and Compliance Solutions

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

Simplifies workflows by fully integrating the credit application process directly into the VisionMenu™ platform. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products, has announced their alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions. The VisionMenu™ is a web-based F&I tool that streamlines the sales process and is completely customizable, giving you the power to build the process that best fits the exact needs of your F&I office. This new integration will provide dealerships with seamless access to 700Credit’s credit report & compliance workflow optimizing the sales process even further.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Businessaithority.com

Magal Security Systems Completes Divestiture Of Integration Solutions Division

Initiates Process to Change Name to Senstar Technologies Ltd. Magal Security Systems, Ltd. a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, as well as critical site management, announced today the successful completion of its planned divestiture of the Company’s Integration Solutions Division and that it has initiated steps to change its name to Senstar Technologies Ltd.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Pro Players Realty USA® Partners With Side To Expand Its Reach and Provide Value-Added Client Experiences

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Pro Players Realty USA® today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Pro Players Realty USA®, a client-focused and results-driven firm, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
BusinessStamford Advocate

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Mira Commerce

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces New Company Name and Brand Strategy, Now Operating as Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Mira Commerce Digital Agency, formerly known as DEPLABS, Inc., a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy specializing in online commerce, announced today their name change and rebranding to Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Over the past 17...
BusinessStamford Advocate

AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Southwest Insurance Brokers, LLC

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce that Southwest Insurance Brokers, LLC (Southwest Insurance Brokers) of Phoenix, Arizona has joined AssuredPartners. The team of 5 will remain under the leadership of Jeff Lewis, President of Southwest Insurance Brokers. The agency currently reports $1 million in annualized revenues. Jeff Lewis said, “We...
Folsom, CASFGate

PowerSchool Wins 2021 CODiE Awards for Providing Educators with the Integrated Solutions They Need to Deliver Personalized Instruction

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has received recognition as Best Learning Management System and Best Data Management Solution for its Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning and Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit as part of the Software & Information Industry’s (SIIA) 2021 CODiE Awards. PowerSchool and Schoology Learning were also named as finalists in the Response to COVID-19, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12 categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products around the world.
Technologyaithority.com

TUTK And OTUS Announce Partnership For Telematics Video Solution

ThroughTek Co., Ltd, a global leader in P2P video streaming technology, and OTUS, an established expert in video/image camera solutions, announced their partnership for fleet video solution, where TUTK offers web-based video player, video streaming connection, cloud recording, and OTUS offers Wi-Fi-enabled HD dual-lens dashcam. The two companies had previously...
Credits & Loansalbuquerqueexpress.com

Core Payment Solutions Announces No Fee Credit Card Processing, Returning Money to Businesses.

The payment service provider's new program aims to address the increase in credit card processing fees facing businesses during the pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Core Payment Solutions announces its No Fee Processing Program to help businesses keep more from their sales. The new program makes Core Payment Solutions one of the limited payment service providers offering no-fee credit card processing. As part of the No Fee Processing campaign, Core Payment Solutions is now offering two options for business owners to choose from, Cash Discounts or Surcharges. Using cash discounts and surcharges, the merchant provider allows businesses to lower their credit card processing fees by sharing costs with their customers.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Vision Computer Solutions Named Top MSP Worldwide

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Computer Solutions is pleased to announce it has been named a premier managed service provider (MSP) worldwide by Channel Futures MSP 501 for 2021. "We are very excited to be ranked among the best MSPs in the world," said Charles Lobert, Vice...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Shiji Distribution Solutions Signs Partnership with Leading Distribution Provider D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions Continuing European Growth

ATLANTA, Georgia - Shiji Group has announced its latest partnership between Shiji Distribution Solutions and leading distribution provider D-EDGE to provide comprehensive access to Shiji Distributions’ Demand Network. D-EDGE, a leading hotel distribution technology provider in hospitality, offers to 12,000 hotels worldwide, cloud-based e-commerce solutions that are well-integrated to cover...
BusinessMySanAntonio

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet’s Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Staffing and Consulting Services. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
JapanSFGate

Virdee and MIWA Partner to Provide End-to-End Digital Check-in Solution

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Virdee, a SaaS company delivering digital check-in and virtual concierge services to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries, has completed an integration with MIWA Lock Systems, a leader in high-performance locks and security systems serving the hotel industry. The integration allows hotels to provide an end-to-end digital check-in experience from the time the guest walks into the lobby all the way through opening their guestroom door.
TechnologyIndustry Week

Enable Smarter Manufacturing with Digital Solutions

Digitalization is changing business models and manufacturing approaches across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These changes may increase pressure on CPG manufacturing professionals, but at the same time they present new business opportunities. How can your CPG company seize upon these opportunities? In this white paper, we will characterize and frame the challenges you face and then discuss the digital tools that will help you tackle these challenges today and into the future.
BusinessSFGate

Strategic Solution Partners Forms Strategic Alliances with LittKM Group and RateGain Technologies

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Strategic Solution Partners, a hospitality consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning and talent sourcing, has partnered with LittKM Group, a hospitality construction management firm offering capital project administration, and RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality. These strategic alliances strengthen Strategic Solution Partners’ position as a leading provider of integrated hospitality industry consulting services.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Wells Fargo Acquires Stake in Compliance and Security Solutions Fintech Theta Lake

(NYSE: WFC) has reportedly acquired a stake in Theta Lake, an established provider of compliance and security solutions for chat, video, and voice collaboration tools. Theta Lake aims to support the hybrid working trends that are becoming quite popular, especially after the COVID outbreak. Many more employees have been splitting their time between working from the office and from the comfort of their homes.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Docufree Announces Digital Mail Solution For Law Firms

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a business process services provider of large-volume document scanning, cloud-based document management and intelligent process automation, today announced a digital mail solution designed specifically for law firms and the confidential, time sensitive nature associated with inbound and outbound mail in the legal industry.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Tech X Technologies Acquires Fiat-to-Crypto Solutions Provider XPort Digital

XPort offers cryptocurrency-focused businesses fiat-to-crypto onramp solutions with credit card processing which includes real-time pricing. According to a release it offers fiat-to-crypto purchasing at competitive rates and processes transactions through retail site Buybitfast.com, which is launching in Q3. Through its merchant services, XPort provides different integration methods for customized widget solutions so users can process fiat to crypto transfers. A merchant wallet hosting service lets merchants use their own wallets or use XPort’s options and liquidity pool for token distribution. Other services include a merchant dashboard, instant KYC, and partnerships with PCI-DSS-compliant security firms.