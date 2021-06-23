700Credit Announces Alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions to Provide Integrated Credit and Compliance Solutions

The payment service provider's new program aims to address the increase in credit card processing fees facing businesses during the pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Core Payment Solutions announces its No Fee Processing Program to help businesses keep more from their sales. The new program makes Core Payment Solutions one of the limited payment service providers offering no-fee credit card processing. As part of the No Fee Processing campaign, Core Payment Solutions is now offering two options for business owners to choose from, Cash Discounts or Surcharges. Using cash discounts and surcharges, the merchant provider allows businesses to lower their credit card processing fees by sharing costs with their customers.