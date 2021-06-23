Front Page, June 23, 2021

What has the Town of Linn done to itself with its handling of the liquor and re-zoning of the area on Linn Pier road for a place called the Pier? The place is a restaurant/clubhouse/convenience store and is operated by a new owner by the name of Patrick Hogan. The first mistake the Town of Linn made, through its legal counsel, was to admit publicly that the liquor license they had agreed to give Mr. Hogan was a license made in error, an error made by the new City Clerk. Once the town leaders figured out that they could not publicly state such a thing without showering down gobs of legal liability (a man invested thousands to build a business, sign leases, leave his former employment, etc.). They took that statement back, even though it was made to a local newspaper!