Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Front Page, June 23, 2021

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 9 days ago

What has the Town of Linn done to itself with its handling of the liquor and re-zoning of the area on Linn Pier road for a place called the Pier? The place is a restaurant/clubhouse/convenience store and is operated by a new owner by the name of Patrick Hogan. The first mistake the Town of Linn made, through its legal counsel, was to admit publicly that the liquor license they had agreed to give Mr. Hogan was a license made in error, an error made by the new City Clerk. Once the town leaders figured out that they could not publicly state such a thing without showering down gobs of legal liability (a man invested thousands to build a business, sign leases, leave his former employment, etc.). They took that statement back, even though it was made to a local newspaper!

genevashorereport.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Front Page#Lawsuits#The Town Of Linn#The Geneva Shore Report#The Town Board#Gsr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNmainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Banner front page on July 1, 1946

Editor’s note: Main Street Nashville reprints some of the best front pages from the Nashville Banner, an afternoon newspaper that published from 1876 to 1998. The pages are courtesy of the Nashville Public Library, Nashville Banner Collection. 75 YEARS AGO IN THE. NASHVILLE BANNER. Several stories on the front page...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Advance historic page from June 3, 1983: $16.8B city budget approved

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Today’s archive page is from June 3, 1983. The City Council, Board of Estimate and mayor reach an agreement on a $16.8 billion city budget. The new budget is made up of $69.91 million more than the mayor originally requested. It includes: 1,500 more police officers over the next year; an all-day kindergarten program; $500,000 for priorities of each borough president.
Newton County, INNewsbug.info

From the Pages of NCPL

The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for July 2021 will be held in person on Monday, July 19th, 2021 at 5:30 PM at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Tucumcari, NMQuay County Sun

Pages past - June 30

1971: Three Soviet cosmonauts died died returning to Earth from their record spaceflight of nearly 24 days, according to United Press International. The Soviet Tass news agency reported Soyuz 11 cosmonauts Georgy Dobrovolsky, Vladislav Volkov and Viktor Patsayev were found strapped in their seats “without any signs of life” when their spacecraft soft-landed in Soviet Central Asia early today. It was revealed two years later the capsule depressurized during preparations for re-entry, asphyxiating the crew.