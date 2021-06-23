Cancel
InstantGMP™'s New Equipment Scheduler Tracks Calibration and PM Schedules

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

CARY, N.C. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. InstantGMP, the pioneers of the all-in-one software solution for Good Manufacturing Practices, continues to develop new features that further enhance its innovative InstantGMP PRO program. Knowing that true innovators never rest, InstantGMPTM was determined to enhance its popular Equipment Log module to better serve the manufacturing industry. The result, the Equipment Scheduler, elevates the original Equipment Log to premiere asset management status.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
EconomyStamford Advocate

Network Thermostat Selected as a PCA Awarded Contractor

NetX joins the ranks of select vendors granted the esteemed Purchasing Cooperative of America contract in 2021. Network Thermostat (NetX), a leading provider of networkable, smart thermostats for HVAC systems, today announced that it has been selected as a PCA (Purchasing Cooperative of America) vendor for 2021, enabling nationwide PCA members to purchase directly from NetX under a fully vetted contract.
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

6-Channel Driver for Piezo Transducers, Scanner Tubes, and Actuators

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. PI’s piezo design and manufacturing division, PI Ceramic, provides a wealth of standard, custom, and value added piezoelectric transducers. In addition to manufacturing the piezoelectric ceramic formulations and transducers, PI also provides a large number of OEM piezo drivers and controllers for uses in nanopositioning to nano-dosing / pumping and health care applications. With the addition of a new multi-channel, low noise piezo driver, PI is expanding its offering of high precision piezo amplifiers for applications that require electronics to drive multi-axis piezo positioning stages or need a multiple channel high voltage source in a compact, economical design. PI’s new E-413.x amplifier has bipolar operation with peak currents up to 100mA per channel at -250 to +250V. For OEM applications, compact modules are also available.
MarketsInsurance Journal

Howden’s Data Analytics Unit, HX, Launches Insurance Market Information Platform

HX, the data analytics and advisory division of London-based Howden Group Holdings, announced the launch of NOVA, a first of its kind insurance business intelligence platform, which enables users to better understand the insurance market and its drivers. NOVA amalgamates unique data sets, including proprietary Howden pricing and placement information,...
BusinessStamford Advocate

transcosmos launches the data marketing team to drive data usage after enforcing cookie rules

As a first step, releases Facebook/Instagram Conversion API implementation services. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has launched the data marketing team that consists of selected members specifically for promoting the use of API connections to comply with the cookie laws and rules. As a first step, the company has released implementation services for the Facebook/Instagram Conversion API.
StocksBenzinga

This Week's Scheduled IPOs

NYXOAH SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-07-01. NYXOAH SA will be offering 2,760,000 shares at a per-share value of $31.46 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) becomes publicly listed starting on 2021-07-01. The company has a price range set between $21.0...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

AI in Fintech Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Google, IBM

The Global AI in Fintech Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Fintech Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Fintech market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Fintech Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

NFP Welcomes Donna Holt and Lee Picher to Complex Risk Solutions Group

Additions reflect company's priority to deliver more strategic value and focused expertise as clients navigate this dynamic environment. NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Donna Holt and Lee Picher have joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) group in Canada as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Buys Infor Business from Avaap

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avaap, a leading advisory and technology management firm, today announced the sale of its Infor business unit to ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). Avaap Infor will become part of ASGN Apex Systems' division effective today.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Commercial Greenhouse Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Agra Tech Inc., Richel Group sa, Growers Supply

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Commercial Greenhouse processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Retailfinextra.com

Asic consults on crypto asset-based ETPs and other retail investment products

ASIC has today released Consultation Paper 343 Crypto-assets as underlying assets for ETPs and other investment products (CP 343), seeking feedback on proposals about exchange-traded products (ETPs) and other investment products that provide retail investors with exposure to crypto-assets. Other investment products covered by CP 343 are listed investment companies,...
Economyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
Jobsam-online.com

LCV Service Technician

£28k salary (Overtime available but not compulsory). Our very busy fleet service client is seeking a light commercial vehicle technician. The hours are Monday to Friday 8:30 am - 5:30 pm with an hour for lunch. There are no weekends involved here though overtime would be available if you chose...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

ASIC Seeks Public Feedback on Crypto ETPs

As the demand for crypto-based exchange-traded products (ETPs) is increasing, the Australian financial markets watchdog is seeking public feedback on such retail investment instruments. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has released a consultation paper on Wednesday that covers ‘crypto-assets as underlying assets for ETPs and other investment products’....
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Quantiphi to enable 5G Edge Solutions for Enterprises with Google Cloud

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced today that it will be an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner for Google’s initiative to deliver Edge applications in collaboration with 5G service providers. Quantiphi will enable the latest 5G capabilities at the Edge across multiple data streams, including intelligent video analytics.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Pro Players Realty USA® Partners With Side To Expand Its Reach and Provide Value-Added Client Experiences

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Pro Players Realty USA® today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Pro Players Realty USA®, a client-focused and results-driven firm, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Softwarecoleofduty.com

School ERP Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | NetSuite, Oracle, Infor

ERP as an online-based educational system an advanced technology of the modern era. This is an integrated solution that turns complete computerization for school, college and institutions build on the most sophisticated Microsoft Technology. This solution is provides the first end-to-end, next-generation education management solution suite to directly empower your institution to offer on institutional growth, boost student success, deliver research excellence, improve institutional effectiveness, others. It combines software management, social networks, real-time reporting, among other leading applications.
Marketszycrypto.com

Forex Broker AdroFx (TM) Roars into the Market with Power

AdroFx (TM) is an innovative CFD broker that offers tailored solutions to traders worldwide. AdroFx ™, an innovative Forex broker, launched its corporate website that enables global financial trading of currencies and CFDs on multiple trading platforms. Adro Markets Ltd is registered and registered in Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Vanuatu offers a diverse range of market solutions for traders worldwide.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Standartpark USA Names Partner Martin Alan, Chief Executive Officer

ST. LOUIS (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Standartpark USA is happy to announce that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Martin Alan as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 5, 2021. Martin has been a partner with Standartpark USA for the past four years and most recently was Standartpark's, Chief Operations Officer.