At half-time Alvaro Morata’s catharsis appeared complete. He had scored a goal, repaying his manger’s unwavering faith in the face of fierce criticism from his own fans, and had pointed Spain towards three valuable points. But 45 minutes later, after more missed chances and Robert Lewandowski’s powerful headed equaliser, he cut a frustrated figure on the bench and at the end of a wild night in Seville, all we know is that Group E is going to the wire.Poland dented Spain’s hopes of qualifying and revealed some of their flaws in the process. Without the ball sticking to the glue-shoes...