Those who are worried that teaching Critical Race Theory in the public schools would cause more discord between whites and non-white citizens have at least an admirable concern. However, to do otherwise would be to keep area students ignorant of the extensive history of mistreatment and crimes against Black citizens and people of color over hundreds of years. We will not be able to understand what it will take to mend our past if we are unwilling to dispassionately look at it in the present.