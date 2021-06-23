Cancel
Ludacris on expecting baby No. 4 after 3 girls: 'I will be happy with whatever'

By Kerry Breen
TODAY.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Fast and Furious" star Ludacris stopped by TODAY to talk about becoming a father for the fourth time and his upcoming movie "F9." Ludacris, a rapper and actor whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, is expecting his second child with wife Eudoxie Bridges; his first child with her is daughter Candace, 5. He also has a daughter named Cai, 6, and Karma, 13, from previous relationships. Bridges announced in May that she was expecting.

www.today.com
