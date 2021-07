The Miami Hurricanes’ summer recruiting momentum is starting to translate into commitments. Miami picked up its second addition to the 2022 recruiting class in as many days as Louisiana-based three-star wide receiver Landon Ibieta announced a pledge to the Hurricanes on Sunday evening. Ibieta is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound pass-catching target who is ranked as the class’ No. 99 wide receiver, ...