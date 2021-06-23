Portion of US Highway 18 in Charles City to be closed starting Monday
CHARLES CITY — Work on the US Highway 18 resurfacing project in Charles City will result in a road closure starting on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the installation of storm sewer and utilities will require closing the road from Clark Street to Floyd County Road T-66. During this phase of the project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by taking Clark Street to Floyd County Road B-57, and then onto County Road T-66.www.kglonews.com