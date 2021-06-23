Despite supply chain issues, Winnebago Industries has solid third quarter
FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries is reporting another quarter of strong revenue despite being impacted by supply chain disruptions. The Forest City-based outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer today reported their Fiscal Year 2021 third quarter net income was $71.3 million. That compares to a net loss of $12.4 million in the prior year fiscal quarter that was impacted by the start of the pandemic, and net income of $69.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 second quarter.www.kglonews.com