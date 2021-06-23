Despite supply chain issues, Winnebago Industries has solid third quarter

When it comes to Enterprise Resource Planning, the optimal supply chain was built on the ‘just-in-time’ model, comprising uber-efficient, connected blocks that deliver what businesses need, right when they need it, in order to complete the next step of the manufacturing process. This model works in a globalized world, where there is little friction, such as trade barriers, impeding the free movement of goods, but it was not built to withstand a global pandemic and the resulting limitations on trade which we have discovered at great cost.