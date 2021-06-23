Nashville Rescue Mission needs bottled water

The Nashville Rescue Mission needs help providing water to those experiencing homelessness in Music City.

Heading into summer, Nashville temperatures will continue to be hot and humid. As temperatures rise, so does the risk of dehydration and heatstroke.

"Right now, we are nearly out of bottled water," said Rev. Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of the Nashville Rescue Mission. "We need the community's help in gearing up for what I anticipate being a difficult summer for our homeless community. Between our two campuses, we serve over 800 men, women and children a day. We need at least 144,000 bottles of water to make it through the summer."

The Nashville Rescue Mission's goal is to build up its supply of bottled water to give it to those in need. With the summer heat and humidity, many could experience dehydration and have possible heath issues.

To visit the Nashville Rescue Mission, their address is 616 7th Avenue South in Nashville. You can also make a donation on their website: nashvillerescuemission.org .