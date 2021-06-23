Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville Rescue Mission needs bottled water

By Chris Samuel
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249zZ1_0adDrpAx00

The Nashville Rescue Mission needs help providing water to those experiencing homelessness in Music City.

Heading into summer, Nashville temperatures will continue to be hot and humid. As temperatures rise, so does the risk of dehydration and heatstroke.

"Right now, we are nearly out of bottled water," said Rev. Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of the Nashville Rescue Mission. "We need the community's help in gearing up for what I anticipate being a difficult summer for our homeless community. Between our two campuses, we serve over 800 men, women and children a day. We need at least 144,000 bottles of water to make it through the summer."

The Nashville Rescue Mission's goal is to build up its supply of bottled water to give it to those in need. With the summer heat and humidity, many could experience dehydration and have possible heath issues.

To visit the Nashville Rescue Mission, their address is 616 7th Avenue South in Nashville. You can also make a donation on their website: nashvillerescuemission.org .

Community Policy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Homelessness#Dehydration#Summer Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related