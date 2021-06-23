Cancel
Look inside OutKast's Dungeon Family AirBnB

By Maia Kedem
Big Boi, half of the trailblazing Atlanta duo OutKast is making The Dungeon, aka the stomping grounds of the famous duo available to rent on AirBnB. V-103’s Kenny Burns had a chance to check out the property and brought a camera along, check it out!

Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Famous Outkast recording studio in Atlanta now listed on AirBnb

ATLANTA — Big Boi just added another hip-hop cultural attraction to the city of Atlanta. The Grammy-award winning half of Outkast, has opened up the original stomping grounds of the famous duo with Airbnb. The project is in celebration of Black Music Month. “Aspiring musicians will have access to a...
Big Boi Lists The Famed “Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb

Big Boi is bringing a once in a lifetime experience to Outkast fans. He is listing The Dungeon as an Airbnb property. As spotted on TMZ Daddy Fat Sax is taking his talents to the hospitality sector. This week he announced that he will let some lucky individuals stay at the infamous Dungeon property. For those not in the know this is Rico Wade’s, one third of Organized Noize, original home. This location would be the creative hub for both Outkast and The Goodie Mob during their respective early days. Here both of the groups created their seminal debut albums and many songs that are now considered classics.
