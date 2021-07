Remember that Sonic 30th anniversary concert that Sega teased recently? Well it’s out! In free YouTube form! And it’s incredibly legit. You can watch the entire thing below, which plays out very similarly to Video Games Live. There’s a legit symphony involved, and the concert is backed up by clips of gameplay to break up the shots of the performers. The concert is edited nicely in video form too, showcasing gameplay on screen for the audience on occasion.