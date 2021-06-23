Cancel
MLB

Watch: Scherzer, Zimmerman tease Harper about getting hair checked for foreign substances

By Tim Kelly
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

A night after Max Scherzer was checked for foreign substances three different times, he and Ryan Zimmerman poked fun at former teammate Bryce Harper.

