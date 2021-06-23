Wide Open Country's Six Pack: Brad Paisley, Blanco Brown + More

Garth Brooks has broken Eric Church’s record for ticket sales for Nashville’s Nissan Stadium show at the end of July. It’s the latest concert for Garth to break and set a new record. Brooks said, “It’s just crazy to think that people would do that for you. I mean, I can list you eight-thousand artists that I think they would do it for, but it’s just crazy when you see your name or your face on somebody’s shirt that’s coming there that knows every word of everything you’ve ever done.”