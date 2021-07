It’s almost time for our second dose of Monster Hunter for the year. It only feels like we just got Monster Hunter Rise and we’re getting another Stories game. With Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin comes a bunch of new amiibo as well, unfortunately EB were the only store who were stocking them – and they’re all gone! If you’re not sure about Monster Hunter Stories there’s a demo available now, your progress with continue on if you decide to pick up the full game.