DeSantis signs insurance reform, education funding and moment of silence bills
Bills pertaining to insurance reform, education funding, a moment of silence in schools and wildlife became law when they were signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. HB529 – The Moment of Silence bill – Signed into law June 14, the Moment of Silence measure requires public school principals to require certain teachers to set aside time for a moment of silence at the beginning of each school day. It also prohibits teachers from suggesting the nature of any reflection in which a student may engage during that time.www.hernandosun.com