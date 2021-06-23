Cancel
Food & Drinks

Energy Plus: Shoppers demand more from today’s energy products

By Mike Straus
nutritionaloutlook.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultifunctional benefits, cleaner labels, and evidence of safety and efficacy are definitely on the list. Out with the old; in with the new. When it comes to energy products, today’s shoppers are more informed and pickier then ever, seeking healthier, effective products to support their needs for energy—and more. They want a sustained boost without the crash and without added sugar. They also want enhanced mental energy and ability to focus, but without the adrenaline spikes and added stress associated with stimulants.

