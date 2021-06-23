Eighth Grade Graduation Speeches – a rite of passage for each class

Parents, beloved families, administration, fellow classmates and friends from the Carlisle community, thank you all so much for taking the time out of your day to join us for this wonderful celebration of our final moments as students at Carlisle Public School. Today marks a new milestone in our life. High school. Today, when we leave the school for the last time, we will no longer be 8th graders. When we leave, we will be starting our transition to high school. It’s finally time for us to say goodbye and leave the home many of us have known for more than half our lives. Goodbyes are always difficult, but they are always memorable, just like every hello.