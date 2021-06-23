Cancel
Health Canada grants probiotic strain use of antioxidant probiotic health claims

By Alissa Marrapodi
nutritionaloutlook.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe claims include, “Source of antioxidant probiotic” and “Source of antioxidant probiotic in elite athletes.”. Lallemand Health Solutions’ (Mirabel, Canada) L. helveticus Lafti L10 probiotic strain received approval from Health Canada to use antioxidant probiotic health claims with an emphasis on athletes. The claims include, “Source of antioxidant probiotic” and “Source of antioxidant probiotic in elite athletes.” These claims are an addition to the previously approved claims that it promotes gastrointestinal comfort in athletes and boosts natural defenses in physically active adults.

www.nutritionaloutlook.com
