Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Michael Weintrob Enlists Steve Poltz, Victor Wooten and More for ‘Revealed Concert Series,’ Launches ‘Instrumenthead: Revealed’ Pre-Order

relix
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic photographer Michael Weintrob and his publishing company Magnet Bound Press are launching the pre-order and crowdfunding campaign for Instrumenthead‘s sister book Instrumenthead: Revealed today – along with a month-long concert series to celebrate the work. The new book is a response to a common desire Weintrob heard during exhibitions of his work (a collection of 369 portraits of musicians with their signature instruments covering their heads, which lead to some of the most unique and funky portraits in modern music). That desire was, “I wish I could see behind the instruments.” The new book will feature portraits of the same 369 musicians unmasked, their style and artistry raw and revealed. Portraits include Bootsy Collins, Susan Tedeschi, Mickey Hart, Johnny Winter, Charlie Musselwhite, and many more.

relix.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Easton
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Victor Wooten
Person
Charlie Musselwhite
Person
Muriel Anderson
Person
Marcus King
Person
Steve Poltz
Person
Bootsy Collins
Person
Susan Tedeschi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Magnet Bound Press#Instrumentheadlive Com#Volume Com#Future Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

The 10 best BB King songs, by Joe Bonamassa

On May 14, 2015, Joe Bonamassa came off stage at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre to find his mobile phone overloaded with voicemails and texts (“And I thought, y’know, what’s happened?”). One look at the news feeds confirmed his worst fears: the great BB King had died in his sleep in Las...
Visual ArtPaste Magazine

Photographer Michael Weintrob Announces Crowdfunding Campaign for New Book of Artist Portraits, Instrumenthead: Revealed

In 2017, photographer Michael Weintrob released Instrumenthead, a book featuring portraits of various musicians with their heads replaced by whatever instrument they’re most known for, including Bootsy Collins, The Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, and hundreds more. Propelled by the notion that “this is where musicians’ heads are really at,” the portraits have achieved high acclaim, with Weintrob creating immersive gallery experiences for them to hang around the world.
FacebookNo Treble

Steve Bailey and Victor Wooten Launch The Bass Vault

Steve Bailey and Victor Wooten have an incredible bank of bass knowledge, and now they’re letting you in. The Bass Vault is a new online platform that will feature live events, exclusive videos, lessons, photos, downloads, and more. As they state, “The Bass Vault is the place to be for everything BASS.”
MusicKTLO

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett debuts “Wingbeats,” lead single from upcoming studio album

Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released the first single from his forthcoming studio album, Surrender of Silence, which is due out on September 10. The track, “Wingbeats,” combines African rhythms and musical elements with melodic pop and prog-rock influences. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a companion music video has premiered on YouTube.
Musicrelix

Now Streaming: Tom Petty Estate Shares 4 Unreleased ‘Wildflowers’-Era Songs

In the newly re-imagined Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”), the Tom Petty estate has unveiled four, previously unreleased songs from the late rock legend including “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “Thirteen Days,” “105 Degrees,” and “French Disconnection.”. All four of them date back...
New York City, NYrelix

Eric Krasno and E3 at The Blue Note in NYC (A Gallery)

On June 30, photographer Dino Perrucci made a stop at Eric Krasno’s Blue Note run in NYC and captured some of the action, including Krasno’s E3 band (Deep Banana Blackout/Dap-Kings drummer Eric Kalb and organist Eric Finland). Krasno will release his new album Always, will drop on Sept. 17. Perrucci...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

31 New Songs Out Today

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "BED HEAD" (LOCAL NATIVES REMIX) "Bed Head" is one of the best songs on Manchester Orchestra's new album The Million Masks of God (which you can pick up on pink smoke vinyl in our store), and today it got a glitchy new remix from Local Natives. --
Musicjazziz.com

Carlos Santana, Dave McMurray, Theon Cross & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, a new compilation of 21st-century goodness from iconic musician Carlos Santana, Dave McMurray reimagines a Grateful Dead classic, Theon Cross does amazing things with his tuba and more new music for you to dig into!
Sellersville, PAchescotimes.com

On Stage: The Blues take center stage at Sellersville

Two highly acclaimed blues artists will be performing at the Sellersville Theater (24 West Temple Avenue, Sellersville, 215-257-5808, www.st94.com) in the upcoming week – Clarence Spady on July 2 and Ana Popovic on July 6. They couldn’t be less alike. Spady is an African-American male guitarist from North Jersey who...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Eric Clapton’s 1970 Solo Debut Gets 4-CD Deluxe Edition

A new 4-CD deluxe anniversary edition of Eric Clapton’s first solo album will be released on August 20, 2021, by Polydor Records. The self-titled album, originally released on Aug. 16, 1970, will be presented in three separate mixes: “The Delaney Bramlett Mix,” “The Tom Dowd Mix (The UK Version),” plus “The Eric Clapton Mix,” which is being released in full for the first time. This anniversary collection also includes singles and session outtakes.
MusicCMT

Ty Herndon Celebrates Inclusivity at Concert for Love and Acceptance, Reveals New Album

Tonight (Wednesday, June 30), Ty Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan will co-host the 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance, a virtual charity concert which will stream live exclusively on CMT’s social media channels, as well as F4LA.org, and will welcome a powerhouse lineup of entertainers, including Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, Terri Clark, Gavin DeGraw, Brooke Eden, Shelly Fairchild, Harper Grae, Jake Hoot, Rissi Palmer, Michael Ray, Lily Rose, LOCASH, Tenille Townes, Walker County, Chase Wright and more. Kathy Mattea will be honored with the R.A.L.Y. award for her advocacy work.
San Francisco Weekly

Huichica Music Festival 2021 Date and Lineup

Despite the global pandemic last year, Folk Yeah founder Britt Govea was insistent that the Huichica Music Festival, an annual gathering at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma, could go ahead as planned. After pushing the date back a few months and exploring the idea of hosting an outdoor music...
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Steve Gillespie’s Fearlessly Revealing Comedy

For Steve Gillespie, his artistry as a stand-up comedian goes deeper than merely providing his audiences with the means to decompress from life’s pressures or view its peculiarities from an askew angle. He wants it to be transformative for both him and his listeners. “I believe that the very essence...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Sleater-Kinney: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. You don't have to wait long for...
Moviesrelix

Questlove: The Soul of Summer

Relix Publisher Peter Shapiro and Editor-in-Chief Dean Budnick speak with The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson about his directorial debut: a Sundance award-winning documentary that rediscovers an extraordinary cultural event nearly lost to history. **. Questlove had his doubts. Film producers had approached The Roots drummer and musical director for The...