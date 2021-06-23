Michael Weintrob Enlists Steve Poltz, Victor Wooten and More for ‘Revealed Concert Series,’ Launches ‘Instrumenthead: Revealed’ Pre-Order

Music photographer Michael Weintrob and his publishing company Magnet Bound Press are launching the pre-order and crowdfunding campaign for Instrumenthead‘s sister book Instrumenthead: Revealed today – along with a month-long concert series to celebrate the work. The new book is a response to a common desire Weintrob heard during exhibitions of his work (a collection of 369 portraits of musicians with their signature instruments covering their heads, which lead to some of the most unique and funky portraits in modern music). That desire was, “I wish I could see behind the instruments.” The new book will feature portraits of the same 369 musicians unmasked, their style and artistry raw and revealed. Portraits include Bootsy Collins, Susan Tedeschi, Mickey Hart, Johnny Winter, Charlie Musselwhite, and many more.