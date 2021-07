OAKLAND, Calif. -- — Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and the Texas Rangers pounded the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Thursday. Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBI. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.