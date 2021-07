It was announced Friday afternoon that phenom Shohei Ohtani accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani is the first individual to accept an invitation to what will be the first home run derby since 2019. Coincidentally enough, the New York Mets’ very own Pete Alonso won that event which took place at Progressive Field. So, with one participant locked in, who should the other seven invitees be?