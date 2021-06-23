Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrates Mammoth WVH’s Strong Album Chart Debut

By Philip Trapp
95 Rock KKNN
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen recently seemed both pleased and surprised at the record chart rankings for the first week's sales of his self-titled album with his band Mammoth WVH. That's because Mammoth WVH, released June 11, debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Hard Rock Albums chart for the weekly period ending June 26. It also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart, No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales rankings, and it started from a respectable No. 12 on Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200.

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

