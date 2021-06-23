Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrates Mammoth WVH’s Strong Album Chart Debut

Wolfgang Van Halen has thanked fans for placing his debut Mammoth WVH album at the top of the rock charts. “The response to the album, now that everyone has had a chance to hear it, has been more than I ever could’ve imagined,” Wolfgang told Billboard‘s Kevin Rutherford. “Thanks so much to everyone who bought it, streamed it, watched a video or called a radio station in support of it. It’s because of this incredible support that I’ve made it onto the Billboard charts, and words can’t express how happy and appreciative I am. I’m so proud of this record and have never worked harder on anything in my life. This is only the beginning. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me.”