DTN Grain Midday: New Crop Soybeans, Corn Lower

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 9 days ago

Corn is 1 cent to 2 cents higher up front, 6 cents to 8 cents lower on new crop, soybeans are 3 cents to 5 cents lower, and wheat is 4 cents to 19 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 cent to 2 cents higher on July, with new crop 6 cents to 8 cents lower with spreads firming and trade fading from the overnight highs with rains in parts of Iowa and less short-term threats in the forecast. Ethanol margins are seeing support from corn values holding the lower end of the range with the weekly report showing production up 23,000 barrels per day (bpd), with stocks 518,000 barrels higher, with a big gasoline draw.

agfax.com
