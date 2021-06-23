Prancer is announcing security scan of Azure Service Operator for Kubernetes (ASO) files
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools. With the latest version, Prancer supports Static Code Analysis of the Azure Service Operators for Kubernetes (ASO) to understand the cloud security misconfigurations. Prancer Platform is committed to the Shift-Left mindset and empowers developers to security scan their Infrastructure as Code (IaC) before deploying it to the production environments. With this new release, Prancer platform can crawl the repositories and security scan Azure Service Operator for Kubernetes (ASO) YAML files.www.chron.com