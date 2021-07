Wynton Marsalis is a colossal presence. This is not an exaggeration. The man is truly a living legend as a trumpeter, composer, educator, producer, artistic director, and arts advocate. For decades, his presence has defined the world of jazz, of American art and culture. But he's more than a presence. In every aspect of his work, he is actively, fully and deeply present. He doesn't just show up. That would be easy for someone so renowned and revered — just to let your giant presence fill up space and emit light and grace. Instead, he examines and commits intently to every thought, note, word and action, aware of the potential of all of those things as tools for improvement, progress and change.