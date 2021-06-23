Cancel
DTN Livestock Midday: Futures Trend Fully Lower

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
 9 days ago

Livestock futures flopped lower following Tuesday’s exciting rally as traders pull back and search for fundamental support. After Tuesday’s surge, livestock futures have been left high and dry without a stitch of support to be found from traders. Cattle futures are looking for support from the cash cattle market, but thus far packers have distanced themselves from the market and aren’t wanting to participate just yet. Meanwhile the lean hog market doesn’t have much fundamental support to stand on given Tuesday’s double-digit lower pork cutout close.

