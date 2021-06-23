DTN Livestock Midday: Futures Trend Fully Lower

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Markets will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel * Wheat firm on short-covering ahead of the long holiday weekend and concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 1 cent at $6.66-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 3-1/4 cents lower at $6.35 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was up 5-1/2 cents at $8.42-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures mixed as traders square positions ahead of the long holiday weekend. Profit-taking following strong weekly gains capping prices, although the market remains underpinned by the lower-than-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage estimate this week. * New-crop December futures on pace for a weekly gain of more than 13%, which would be the strongest weekly percentage gain for a most-active contract in at least five years. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt and worries about Brazil's weather-damaged second-crop corn were also supportive. * Consultancy StoneX cut its forecast for Brazilian corn production to 87.93 million tonnes from 89.68 million previously after the crop battled drought and, now, frost. * CBOT July corn was last down 1/2 cent at $7.19-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.89. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on positioning ahead of the long holiday weekend and on continued follow-through buying after the USDA this week estimated U.S. plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Midwest and in the northern Plains, particularly No. 4 producing state North Dakota, were also supportive. * New-crop November futures are on pace for a weekly gain of nearly 11%. If realized, it would the strongest for a most-active contract in 16 years. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents higher at $14.63-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans last traded up 12 cents at $14.07-1/2. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Jan Harvey)