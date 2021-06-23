Joyride's SaaS platform raises $3.7M to accelerate global micromobility momentum
TORONTO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Global micromobility software platform Joyride has secured US$3.7M in an oversubscribed round led by Proeza Ventures and Urban Innovation Fund, with participation from Liil Ventures, Two Small Fish Ventures, co-founded by Eva Lau and Wattpad Co-founder Allen Lau, and former Shopify Chief Product Officer Craig Miller of Something Good Ventures. The post-seed investment is timed with a record year of growth for Joyride, as demand for its white-label mobility solutions has boomed alongside the rising popularity of electric scooters, bikes and mopeds.www.chron.com