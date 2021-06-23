700Credit Announces Alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions to Provide Integrated Credit and Compliance Solutions

Cancel
Simplifies workflows by fully integrating the credit application process directly into the VisionMenu™ platform. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products, has announced their alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions. The VisionMenu™ is a web-based F&I tool that streamlines the sales process and is completely customizable, giving you the power to build the process that best fits the exact needs of your F&I office. This new integration will provide dealerships with seamless access to 700Credit’s credit report & compliance workflow optimizing the sales process even further.

RD Industries Partners with Meridian Business to Implement NetSuite ERP System

Meridian Business (www.meridianbusiness.com) recently teamed up with RD Industries to help them implement NetSuite ERP (enterprise resource planning) so they can improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve their customers. NetSuite Applications is a unified business management suite, encompassing ERP/Financials, Inventory Management, CRM, and ecommerce. Meridian Business is a proud NetSuite solution provider that helps small, medium, and large companies move to the next level through a process design, implementation, and ongoing support. They have deployed ERP solutions and ERP implementations across all industries.
PowerSchool Wins 2021 CODiE Awards for Providing Educators with the Integrated Solutions They Need to Deliver Personalized Instruction

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has received recognition as Best Learning Management System and Best Data Management Solution for its Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning and Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit as part of the Software & Information Industry’s (SIIA) 2021 CODiE Awards. PowerSchool and Schoology Learning were also named as finalists in the Response to COVID-19, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12 categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products around the world.
Safe-T Announces Acquisition of CyberKick, a Provider of SaaS Security and Privacy Solutions

The acquired business generated revenues of approximately $4.2 million in 2020. Safe-T® Group Ltd., a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, announced the acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. (“CyberKick”). The closing of the transaction is expected next week, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the delivery of all required documents and approvals, and its cash consideration will be funded with internal cash resources.
Core Payment Solutions Announces No Fee Credit Card Processing, Returning Money to Businesses.

The payment service provider's new program aims to address the increase in credit card processing fees facing businesses during the pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Core Payment Solutions announces its No Fee Processing Program to help businesses keep more from their sales. The new program makes Core Payment Solutions one of the limited payment service providers offering no-fee credit card processing. As part of the No Fee Processing campaign, Core Payment Solutions is now offering two options for business owners to choose from, Cash Discounts or Surcharges. Using cash discounts and surcharges, the merchant provider allows businesses to lower their credit card processing fees by sharing costs with their customers.
Vision Computer Solutions Named Top MSP Worldwide

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Computer Solutions is pleased to announce it has been named a premier managed service provider (MSP) worldwide by Channel Futures MSP 501 for 2021. "We are very excited to be ranked among the best MSPs in the world," said Charles Lobert, Vice...
New Sustainable, Stylish Acoustical Solution announced by Fräsch

ARLINGTON, TX - Fräsch, a Catalyst Acoustics Group company specializing in innovative acoustical design and sustainable solutions, is pleased to debut its latest innovation in acoustical PET with the introduction of STRATAWOOD™. STRATAWOOD combines the high-performing acoustical capabilities of PET felt with the natural and pleasing aesthetic of wood. ARLINGTON,...
The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet’s Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Staffing and Consulting Services. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
Virdee and MIWA Partner to Provide End-to-End Digital Check-in Solution

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Virdee, a SaaS company delivering digital check-in and virtual concierge services to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries, has completed an integration with MIWA Lock Systems, a leader in high-performance locks and security systems serving the hotel industry. The integration allows hotels to provide an end-to-end digital check-in experience from the time the guest walks into the lobby all the way through opening their guestroom door.
Enable Smarter Manufacturing with Digital Solutions

Digitalization is changing business models and manufacturing approaches across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These changes may increase pressure on CPG manufacturing professionals, but at the same time they present new business opportunities. How can your CPG company seize upon these opportunities? In this white paper, we will characterize and frame the challenges you face and then discuss the digital tools that will help you tackle these challenges today and into the future.
Strategic Solution Partners Forms Strategic Alliances with LittKM Group and RateGain Technologies

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Strategic Solution Partners, a hospitality consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning and talent sourcing, has partnered with LittKM Group, a hospitality construction management firm offering capital project administration, and RateGain Technologies, the leading SaaS Company for travel and hospitality. These strategic alliances strengthen Strategic Solution Partners’ position as a leading provider of integrated hospitality industry consulting services.
Docufree Announces Digital Mail Solution For Law Firms

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree, a business process services provider of large-volume document scanning, cloud-based document management and intelligent process automation, today announced a digital mail solution designed specifically for law firms and the confidential, time sensitive nature associated with inbound and outbound mail in the legal industry.
Wells Fargo Acquires Stake in Compliance and Security Solutions Fintech Theta Lake

(NYSE: WFC) has reportedly acquired a stake in Theta Lake, an established provider of compliance and security solutions for chat, video, and voice collaboration tools. Theta Lake aims to support the hybrid working trends that are becoming quite popular, especially after the COVID outbreak. Many more employees have been splitting their time between working from the office and from the comfort of their homes.
WireWheel Announces Comprehensive European Data and Languages Compliance Solution

WireWheel, a leading data privacy management software provider, announced the availability of a new comprehensive solution for managing GDPR data subject access rights, designed for any company holding, managing, or transferring customer or employee data subject to EU GDPR requirements. WireWheel’s new Trust Access and Consent Center GDPR compliance solution...
Tech X Technologies Acquires Fiat-to-Crypto Solutions Provider XPort Digital

XPort offers cryptocurrency-focused businesses fiat-to-crypto onramp solutions with credit card processing which includes real-time pricing. According to a release it offers fiat-to-crypto purchasing at competitive rates and processes transactions through retail site Buybitfast.com, which is launching in Q3. Through its merchant services, XPort provides different integration methods for customized widget solutions so users can process fiat to crypto transfers. A merchant wallet hosting service lets merchants use their own wallets or use XPort’s options and liquidity pool for token distribution. Other services include a merchant dashboard, instant KYC, and partnerships with PCI-DSS-compliant security firms.
Telestream and NPAW Integrate Solutions

WESTWOOD, Mass & BARCELONA, Spain—Telestream and NPAW have launched an advanced integration between NPAW’s Youbora and Telestream's IQ Video Quality Assurance Solution. The combined solution will allow broadcasters, content aggregators, direct to consumer, and video service providers to leverage Telestream IQ and Youbora systems to monitor and quickly respond to issues arising in video processing and distribution.
Insight Offers Managed Security For Compliance Solution To Manage Microsoft 365 Security Upgrade

Clients can now seamlessly upgrade to Microsoft 365 E5 to improve end-user and cloud security while receiving ongoing support for E5 features from Insight. Insight Enterprises the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced the launch of Managed Security for Compliance, a complete solution for the management of Microsoft 365 Security, including implementation, update management, audit requirements and end-user security. This service helps businesses continuously evaluate and maintain Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 Security to improve security postures and gain returns on investment.
Rectangle Health And DoctorLogic Bring Digital Payment Solutions To More Healthcare Providers

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and DoctorLogic have partnered to bring more healthcare providers convenient technology that increases patient payment options. Through this partnership, DoctorLogic's clients can utilize Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® solution, which interfaces with any EHR system to drive revenue and streamline...