Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Noel Gallagher launches new online photography exhibition

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Gallagher has kicked off a new online photography exhibition showcasing his life on tour with the High Flying Birds. Title A New World Blazing, the exhibition features over 40 images by photographer Sharon Latham, who captured Noel Gallagher and the group at their “most dynamic and most intimate” while on the road.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#The High Flying Birds#Snappershaz#The Classic Rock Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Keith Richards and Noel Gallagher Compared Bad Bandmates

Noel Gallagher revealed that Keith Richards had once asked him whether Mick Jagger was a “bigger cunt” than Liam Gallagher. The conversation took place when the Rolling Stones guitarist met his Oasis counterpart in the Bahamas one New Year’s Eve, as Gallagher explained on the U.K.’s Absolute Radio recently. “I...
MusicMusicRadar.com

See Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds guitars through the years

When there's trust between a musician and a photographer, great things can happen. So it proves with Sharon Latham and Noel Gallagher. The photographer's new online exhibition Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: A New World Blazing offers an exclusive glimpse of life on the road and in the studio with the band. Take a look for yourself with the special preview tour above and Sharon's commentary below on six great shots from the exhibition.
Musicguitar.com

The Money Shot: Gibson Noel Gallagher J-150

Back in December 2019, Noel Gallagher revealed to Guitar.com that he was collaborating with Gibson on a signature version of the J-150 that’s been his go-to acoustic for 20 years. After being teased on social media in March 2021, the Gibson Noel Gallagher J-150 has finally arrived, complete with Adidas sticker and a reproduction of the handwritten lyrics for Oasis hit Little By Little – the 2002 promo video for which saw Noel’s original guitar make its first of many high-profile appearances.
MusicAlternative Press

Gibson releases limited-edition Noel Gallagher signature J-150 guitar

Gibson just released the new Noel Gallagher J-150, a recreation of the musician’s Gibson J-150. Gallagher has used his acoustic Gibson for over 20 years, first making an appearance with it in the music video for Oasis’ “Little By Little.”. The Noel Gallagher J-150 has a AA maple back and...
MusicantiMUSIC

Noel Gallagher Unplugs For 'The Dying Of The Light'

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for the acoustic version of his 2015 track, "The Dying Of The Light", from his newly-released greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)." The tune was originally issued as the fifth single from "Chasing Yesterday", the rocker's second...
CarsMusicRadar.com

Gibson releases the much-anticipated Noel Gallagher Gibson J-150 acoustic

Gibson has unveiled the Noel Gallagher J-150, a super-limited edition replica of the High Flying Birds and former Oasis guitarist's favourite acoustic guitar that was made famous by Oasis' video for Little By Little. Talk of a signature J-150 for Gallagher had been circulating since 2019, and in January, Gibson...
Beauty & FashionEsquire

Oasis's Liam and Noel Gallagher: The Photos

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who love Oasis and those who don't know great Britpop. The band, which was founded in 1991 and whose core members were the constantly feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, are among the best-selling bands in the history of music. Their first record, 1994's Definitely Maybe, is a work of art. Their second, 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, is one of rock music's greatest sophomore albums. Their third album, 1997's Be Here Now, is an example of cocaine-fueled excess. (Why are there so many helicopter noises on the record?) After years of very public debauchery and fighting, the band broke up in 2009. Both brothers have gone on to solo acts, and Liam has become something of a fashion icon, mostly for his '90s looks. As these pictures of the brothers Gallagher demonstrate, they were most certainly modern rock gods.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Michael Jackson, Queen And Noel Gallagher: Albums Making Waves On The U.K. Chart

No. 1 - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021) Noel Gallagher is so popular in the U.K. that he can hit No. 1 on the albums chart pretty much anytime he has a new collection of any kind to share. The rocker’s new greatest hits compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021), which features the best tracks from his time with his new band, opens at No. 1 on the U.K.’s list of the most-consumed titles in the nation.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Noel Gallagher wants Michael Fassbender to play him in a film

Noel Gallagher wants Michael Fassbender to play him in a biopic. The former Oasis rocker has revealed that he would want to be played by the 'X-Men' actor in a movie about his life, but believes it would be hard for someone to bring him to life on the big screen as he has a "unique look".
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
PhotographyFinancial Times

Seven new reads for art and photography lovers

(Maison CF / RRB Photobooks, £45) With his career as Ghana’s first full-time newspaper photographer spanning six decades and two continents, James Barnor has captured Ghana on the cusp of independence, as well as documenting the African and Caribbean diaspora in London throughout the Sixties and beyond. Despite this significant contribution to the culture and history of both Ghana and the UK, Barnor’s work has been largely overlooked in Britain. A new book and retrospective at London’s Serpentine Galleries are shedding light on the 92-year-old photographer’s extensive archive – from his fashion covers for South African magazine Drum to candid portraits of a woman supporting the National Liberation Movement political rally in Ghana. Like the road in the book’s title, these images are “woven in a singular way between Africa and Europe,” says photography historian and curator Dr Damarice Amao in the opening essay.
MusicThe Quietus

New Weird Britain In Review For June By Noel Gardner

Noel Gardner marks the middle of the year with a solstice selection of wyrd music from the UK DIY underground. Main photograph: Ahrkh. Thinking back, naturally with unbridled nostalgia, to early summer 2020, my clumsy efforts to acknowledge the moment in this column comprised some loose chat about recording while locked down. Seemed for a minute like it could be a sound-altering situation in a wide and lasting sense – but was it? Not convinced.
SoccerNME

Liam Gallagher leads entertainment world reactions to England’s Euros victory over Ukraine

Liam Gallagher is one of many figures from the entertainment world celebrating the England football team’s latest Euro 2020 victory. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter after the game to tweet the famous ‘It’s coming home’ refrain from ‘Three Lions’, the 1996 track by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and the Lightning Seeds, which has become one of the country’s most enduring football anthems.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Green Day, Pearl Jam among new Funko POP figures

New POP! Rocks collection features a variety of musicians. Green Day, Pearl Jam, TLC and Korn’s Jonathan Davis are among the new Funko POP! Rocks figures coming in 2021. Each figure was announced during its Popapalooza 2021. Green Day will see Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt as...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Star

David Guetta is a dabbling artist who has released five studio albums featuring original music. He also fronts his own dance music act, aptly named “DAVE TEXAS”, which debuted in the United States in 1998. The band’s debut album, “Come As You Are” was certified gold by the American Recordings Association. In addition to his solo work, Guetta has also contributed to and produced tracks for artists such as Diplo, Chiddy Caution and Sky – the popular UK DJ/production act. What else does David have up his sleeve?
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Rock MusicL.A. Weekly

Hayley & the Crushers and Motorhead Intensity

Hayley & the Crushers and Motorhead Intensity: Hayley Cain of “glitter trash cosmic rockers” Hayley & the Crushers told us about her Motorhead experience. Hayley Cain: SOLD OUT! Shit. We would not be seeing Motorhead live at the Wiltern. Ticketless, my best friend Lindsay and I turn away from the flashing marquee. The year is 2005 and we’re both 18 years old. We had met two years prior in history class, when she noticed my Motorhead back patch and I noticed her jangly bondage belt. I was new to Redondo Union High School and completely checked out. Luckily, Lindsay and I turned out to be neighbors—which meant long hours spent joyfully howling along to “Ace of Spades” and “Overkill” while she shaved my head. No one loved Motorhead more than us.
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Peter Doherty at London PowerHaus

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Peter Doherty events here. Official face value from £37.80. Resale tickets from £105.83. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's PowerHaus for this Peter Doherty show....