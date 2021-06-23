Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020 Slovakia vs Spain player ratings: Dúbravka’s poor display stuns Sarabia stars

By Sarah Rendell
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaDH1_0adDpkw800

Spain have qualified for the last 16 at Euro 2020 after an improved display in their blistering 5-0 win over Slovakia.

Luis Enrique’s side had early chances including a penalty which was taken by Álvaro Morato and saved by Martin Dúbravka.

Spain continued to be dominant throughout the half and Dúbravka scored a howler of an own goal by tapping the ball into the back of the net.

Aymeric Laporte then doubled Spain’s lead as Gerard Moreno drew Dúbravka out of goal to allow the defender to head home.

The second half saw more Spain dominance which ended in a well-worked goal by Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres added another.

Slovakia’s afternoon went from bad to worse as the fifth goal was an own goal off of Juraj Kucka which brought an end to the scoring in the 5-0 win.

Here are all the player ratings from the match.

Slovakia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dc9XX_0adDpkw800

Martin Dúbravka - 3

The keeper had a lot of good early saves, including Morata’s penalty, but he squandered away all of his great work with an unbelievable mistake in an own goal. The second goal also came after a keeper error as he was drawn out of goal.

Peter Pekarík - 4

Pekarík was a quiet player in the match and managed to give away a free kick by planting his hand to the face of his opposition.

Ä½ubomír Šatka - 3

Poor play from the star led to the first goal as he played a cross field ball across his own goal and didn’t improve his form throughout the clash.

Ondrej Duda - 4

It was a mixed performance from Duda as he was handed a yellow card but he had Slovakia’s most promising chance of the first half but ruled was offside and he won a free kick.

Milan Škriniar - 4

He did enough to stop Morata getting a header from a corner and headed away another chance that was coming in for the Spanish star.

Tomáš HuboÄan - 4

The player did well to close down a chance in the box and came to life slightly in the second half, aggravating Sarabia, but that was as far as his good form went.

Marek Hamšík - 3

The captain is usually a talisman but the skipper’s name was barely uttered throughout the match in a game where his team needed leadership.

Lukáš Haraslín - 3

Only heard his name mentioned once or twice, one time for a foul on Pedri, a poor performance in what was a timid display by the side.

Juraj Kucka - 2

He did a lot for his side but the skill just wasn’t there, he had multiple attempts to dispossess Spain’s forwards but nothing came off and eventually he gave away a free kick. He then scored an own goal.

Róbert Mak - 2

Another star who didn’t leave an impression on the match, completely underwhelming.

Jakub Hromada - 2

He gave away a penalty after he fouled Koke, luckily for him Morata then missed the kick and he was taken off at half-time.

Spain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgJS9_0adDpkw800

Unai Simon - 5

The keeper wasn’t really challenged in the match and fans didn’t see enough of him to rate him any higher.

César Azpilicueta - 6

It was another reliable performance for Azpilicueta as he earned corners, kept the ball alive in the box, headed an attempt and crossed in great balls.

Eric García - 5

A solid performance but didn’t do enough to be rated higher than a 5.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

He was once again solid for his side and he scored a great goal, his first for his country, to double Spain’s lead just before half-time.

Jordi Alba - 5

Slightly underwhelmed by Alba in the match, he did get a great assist in Sarabia’s goal but he needs a more consistent game.

Koke - 6

Koke was everywhere for Spain but not always in the best way as he put a challenge in on Hromada that lead to a free kick but he earned a penalty after being fouled.

Sergio Busquets - 6

First match of the Euros after testing positive for Covid and it was a dependable performance from the captain.

Pedri - 8

Arguably Spain’s best player on the pitch in the first half with good pressure on the defence, suffocating their clearance ball. He also crossed in a pinpoint ball to the box but missed an opportunity after Azpilicueta’s great cross.

Pablo Sarabia - 8

Sarabia enjoyed an improved performance and he made up for his poor attempt on Pedri’s cracking cross in the first half by scoring a cracker in the second half.

Gerard Moreno - 6

He created good chances with clever runs just outside the box and earned corner to be a headache for Slovakia.

Álvaro Morata - 7

Another mixed bag for Spain was Morata, he was a huge problem for the opposition with shots on target but he missed a penalty and the attempt from the spot wasn’t convincing.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

162K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Ondrej Duda
Person
Martin Dúbravka
Person
Álvaro Morata
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Jordi Alba
Person
Juraj Kucka
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Spanish#Euros#Pedri 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Related
UEFAvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Slovakia 0-5 Spain in Euro

Sweden and Spain have qualified for the Round of 16. Slovakia and Poland are out. 71' It happened again! Pablo Sarabia takes a free-kick, the Slovak defense miscues, and Thiago Alcántara puts the ball back in the box on his first touch on the ball. The ball stays alive in the box and in his first appearance of the game, he diverts it with his head in the small area. Kucka tries to cut it out, but it deflects against his own goal.
UEFACBS Sports

Euro 2020 scores, ratings, highlights: Swiss shock France; Spain topple Croatia on tournament's craziest day

On an absolutely amazingl day of action at the 2020 UEFA European Championship on Monday, both Spain and Switzerland are through to the quarterfinals. The Swiss shocked France, the 2018 World Cup champions, in the day's second game. Switzerland overcame a two-goal deficit late in the second half and then beat France, 5-4, in penalties as French superstar Kylian Mbappe was the only player to miss from the spot.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'line up move for in-form Atalanta and Germany full back Robin Gosens by contacting £30m-rated star's agent' after impressive displays at Euro 2020

Barcelona are lining up a move for in-form Atalanta and Germany full back Robin Gosens, according to reports. The flying 26-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs after catching the eye at Euro 2020, and LaLiga giants Barcelona are thought to have contacted his representatives over a deal this summer.
Soccertonyspicks.com

Slovakia vs Spain 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Spain were stuck at another draw in their match against Poland and the scenarios that leave them outside the knockout phase are more than real. However, they can all go away if Spain simply beat the weakest team in the group, Slovakia. Slovakia are actually sitting at the 2nd spot of the group after beating Poland but losing to Sweden.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England vs Scotland player ratings: Who starred in Euro 2020 fixture at Wembley?

EnglandJordan Pickford - 7 out of 10Important save from O’Donnell and made sure his defence kept their heads as Scotland grew into the game.Reece James - 6 out of 10In at right-back for Kyle Walker, presumably for his greater ability in possession, but found himself scrambling to cover Robertson’s runs more often than expected.John Stones - 6 out of 10Smacked a header against the post after jumping slightly too early to meet Mount’s cross. It was close but he probably should have scored.Tyrone Mings - 6 out of 10Solid enough but on borrowed time with the return of Harry...
SoccerESPN

Euro 2020: Spain into knockout stage with dominant win vs. Slovakia

Spain cruised into the knockout stage at Euro 2020 with a comfortable 5-0 win over Slovakia in Seville on Wednesday. An unfortunate Martin Dubravka own goal set the 2010 world champions on their way before further goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own goal from Juraj Kucka completed the lopsided scoreline.
SoccerYardbarker

Watch: Mikkel Damsgaard keeps Denmark’s Euro 2020 hopes alive with stunning finish vs Russia

Denmark have taken the lead in their potentially pivotal Euro 2020 clash with Russia, with Mikkel Damsgaard finding the back of the net in style. With Denmark having been defeated in both of their opening group games, with extenuating circumstances playing their part in their struggles, the Danes headed into tonight’s clash with Russia knowing that only a win would keep their Euro 2020 hopes alive.
UEFAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Slovakia vs. Spain live stream, UEFA EURO 2020, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch

Slovakia will meet Spain in Group E action of the UEFA Euro 2020 on Wednesday from Seville. Slovakia currently sits in second place but in Group E anything can happen at this point, they are coming off a 1-0 loss to Sweden and will have a tough Spain squad to deal with today. Meanwhile, Spain is coming off a 1-1 draw and sits right behind Slovakia, with only one point separating the two clubs.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Slovakia vs Spain prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Spain are aiming for their first win at Euro 2020 and a place in the knockout stages when they face Slovakia in Seville today.The Spanish had been the favourites to finish top of the group, but Luis Enrique’s players drew with Sweden and Poland in their first two outings, with a penalty miss proving costly in their second game.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up and team news ahead of Slovakia vs SpainA victory is necessary if Spain are to drag themselves into the top two, while a draw could see them stay in third or even eliminated in bottom place if Poland...