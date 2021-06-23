Euro 2020 Slovakia vs Spain player ratings: Dúbravka’s poor display stuns Sarabia stars

Spain have qualified for the last 16 at Euro 2020 after an improved display in their blistering 5-0 win over Slovakia.

Luis Enrique’s side had early chances including a penalty which was taken by Álvaro Morato and saved by Martin Dúbravka.

Spain continued to be dominant throughout the half and Dúbravka scored a howler of an own goal by tapping the ball into the back of the net.

Aymeric Laporte then doubled Spain’s lead as Gerard Moreno drew Dúbravka out of goal to allow the defender to head home.

The second half saw more Spain dominance which ended in a well-worked goal by Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres added another.

Slovakia’s afternoon went from bad to worse as the fifth goal was an own goal off of Juraj Kucka which brought an end to the scoring in the 5-0 win.

Here are all the player ratings from the match.

Slovakia

Martin Dúbravka - 3

The keeper had a lot of good early saves, including Morata’s penalty, but he squandered away all of his great work with an unbelievable mistake in an own goal. The second goal also came after a keeper error as he was drawn out of goal.

Peter Pekarík - 4

Pekarík was a quiet player in the match and managed to give away a free kick by planting his hand to the face of his opposition.

Ä½ubomír Šatka - 3

Poor play from the star led to the first goal as he played a cross field ball across his own goal and didn’t improve his form throughout the clash.

Ondrej Duda - 4

It was a mixed performance from Duda as he was handed a yellow card but he had Slovakia’s most promising chance of the first half but ruled was offside and he won a free kick.

Milan Škriniar - 4

He did enough to stop Morata getting a header from a corner and headed away another chance that was coming in for the Spanish star.

Tomáš HuboÄan - 4

The player did well to close down a chance in the box and came to life slightly in the second half, aggravating Sarabia, but that was as far as his good form went.

Marek Hamšík - 3

The captain is usually a talisman but the skipper’s name was barely uttered throughout the match in a game where his team needed leadership.

Lukáš Haraslín - 3

Only heard his name mentioned once or twice, one time for a foul on Pedri, a poor performance in what was a timid display by the side.

Juraj Kucka - 2

He did a lot for his side but the skill just wasn’t there, he had multiple attempts to dispossess Spain’s forwards but nothing came off and eventually he gave away a free kick. He then scored an own goal.

Róbert Mak - 2

Another star who didn’t leave an impression on the match, completely underwhelming.

Jakub Hromada - 2

He gave away a penalty after he fouled Koke, luckily for him Morata then missed the kick and he was taken off at half-time.

Spain

Unai Simon - 5

The keeper wasn’t really challenged in the match and fans didn’t see enough of him to rate him any higher.

César Azpilicueta - 6

It was another reliable performance for Azpilicueta as he earned corners, kept the ball alive in the box, headed an attempt and crossed in great balls.

Eric García - 5

A solid performance but didn’t do enough to be rated higher than a 5.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

He was once again solid for his side and he scored a great goal, his first for his country, to double Spain’s lead just before half-time.

Jordi Alba - 5

Slightly underwhelmed by Alba in the match, he did get a great assist in Sarabia’s goal but he needs a more consistent game.

Koke - 6

Koke was everywhere for Spain but not always in the best way as he put a challenge in on Hromada that lead to a free kick but he earned a penalty after being fouled.

Sergio Busquets - 6

First match of the Euros after testing positive for Covid and it was a dependable performance from the captain.

Pedri - 8

Arguably Spain’s best player on the pitch in the first half with good pressure on the defence, suffocating their clearance ball. He also crossed in a pinpoint ball to the box but missed an opportunity after Azpilicueta’s great cross.

Pablo Sarabia - 8

Sarabia enjoyed an improved performance and he made up for his poor attempt on Pedri’s cracking cross in the first half by scoring a cracker in the second half.

Gerard Moreno - 6

He created good chances with clever runs just outside the box and earned corner to be a headache for Slovakia.

Álvaro Morata - 7

Another mixed bag for Spain was Morata, he was a huge problem for the opposition with shots on target but he missed a penalty and the attempt from the spot wasn’t convincing.