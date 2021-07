Brian Boyce, who coached Manalapan High School to its only two NJSIAA baseball championships, announced Wednesday he has resigned after 15 seasons. "My kids are getting older now. I just think it is probably the right time. I think it's ran its course a little bit at Manalapan,'' Boyce, who has been Manalapan's head coach since 2006 and before that was the head coach at North Bergen, his scholastic alma mater.