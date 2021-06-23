Zoom Class: Should Students Keep Their Cameras On?

WASHOUGAL — Students in the Introduction to Culinary and Advanced Culinary classes at Washougal High School will have access to locally harvested produce raised on school grounds to use in their cooking classrooms next fall. Community member Nicole King offered up the starts that couldn’t fit in her garden. Instead, they were planted in garden beds at the Excelsior Building on the high school campus. The beds, composting bins and signage were created by students in the metals and wood shop programs. The starts include tomatoes, zucchini, tomatillos, arugula, basil, parsley and spinach. “This farm-to-table approach is part of the real-world, hands-on experience that WHS students can experience in our Career and Technical Education programs, which works with industry leaders to identify skills and experiences that students need to enter the workforce ready to contribute to their community,” a news release states.