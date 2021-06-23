Cancel
The White Lotus Trailer Introduces Mike White's New HBO Limited Series

By Allison Keene
Paste Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnlightened’s Mike White is returning to HBO with a six-episode limited series The White Lotus. Set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series boasts an impress cast that includes a number of HBO veterans: Murray Bartlett (Looking), Connie Britton (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Steve Zahn (Treme).

