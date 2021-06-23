The White Lotus Trailer Introduces Mike White's New HBO Limited Series

Mike White returns to HBO on July 11, eight years after the end of his brilliant “Enlightened,” with the tropical dramedy “The White Lotus,” an engaging 6-episode series that has a great cast, smart dialogue, and just enough laughs, even if it feels a little unable to transcend its set-ups every now and then. Perhaps more damagingly for its potential to reach a larger audience, it asks people to spend a great deal of time with a group of relatively unlikable people (one of whom may be the most toxically abrasive person on TV this year). Still, White’s overall love for the outsider and even his empathy for some of the insiders carry the project to a satisfying conclusion. It’s a little minor for White, who wrote and directed every episode, but it’s very well-acted and ambitious enough to make it a memorable trip.