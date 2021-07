You're not imagining it. Things don't merely seem more expensive these days — consumer prices are actually accelerating at their fastest pace in 13 years. This higher inflation doesn't just affect the price you pay at the register. It can also have an impact on your major purchases, investments, and more. And for communities of color and the income-constrained, that impact may be magnified due to higher levels of debt and structural unemployment, both of which may make the experience of inflation more challenging. Here's how inflation may affect you and what you can do about it.