Foreign Policy

US, South Korea Block Sale of Magnachip to Chinese Fund

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 9 days ago
Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. may not be a household name for the majority of our readers, but the company has become just another front in the ongoing semiconductor trade war between China and, well, essentially the rest of the world. Regulators from both South Korea and the U.S. recently blocked the sale of Magnachip to Wise Road Capital, a Chinese private equity investment fund, in a bid to limit China's access to advanced chip technologies.

