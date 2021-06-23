2021 Honda CRF300L Dyno Test

Honda recently announced updates to its Monkey 125and Super Cub 125models for the European market for 2022, which bodes well for those of us in the States looking for revisions to those same miniMotos when/if they appear in Honda’s lineup here. With new air-cooled—and cleaner—engines along with minor chassis tweaks to boost comfort and a few new colorways (of course), two of Honda’s most accessible—and fun—bikes are set to return for 2022. Many of those changes were reflected in the new 2022 Grom we just rode in the US (read it here) so it stands to reason we’ll be seeing some of the same updates on the US-spec Monkey as well, given that it shares the same platform.