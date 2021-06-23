Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EA’s $1.4B Playdemic purchase strengthens its mobile strategy

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts has acquired Golf Clash creator Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion in cash as EA shores up its sports game portfolio. That’s a lot of money for a development studio with just one game, but a free-to-play Golf Clash has been a big moneymaker, with 80 million downloads over the past four years. GamesBeat hears that Playdemic generated $200 million in revenue last year and had a profit (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA) of $80 million.

venturebeat.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Ea#Game Companies#Ea#Electronic Arts#Warnermedia#Ebitda#Sensor Tower#Battlefield 2042#Battlefield Mobile#At T#Discovery#Warner Bros#Glu Mobile#Codemasters#Take Two Interactive#Pga Tour#Madden Nfl#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Google
Related
BusinessVentureBeat

Animoca Brands completes funding round with an additional $50M raised

Animoca Brands, the company bringing digital property rights to gamers via nonfungible tokens (NFTs), raised another $50 million today, bringing its latest funding round to $138.88 million. The pre-money valuation of the Hong Kong company is $1 billion. Investors in this second tranche included Blue Pool Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Gobi...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact has announced a collaboration with Google Play Store

Genshin Impact, an open-world RPG had debuted in September 2020. Genshin Impact has made an official announcement about their recent collaboration with Google Play Store. Available for online or in-store purchases in over 20,000 stores, this will put forward to the player’s gift cards around the globe. The purchase of the gift cards can be done for a limited time period from the date of 1st of July, 2021.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Bling enables game devs to give players Bitcoin rewards

Bling has raised seed funding to enable game developers to give Bitcoin rewards to players who engage with games. The Irvine, California-based Bling’s vision is to make money fun by providing an entertaining and risk-free way for first-time crypto users to enter the market by playing simple games that reward them with points that can be converted into Bitcoin.
Internetgamesindustry.biz

Facebook Gaming's cloud service has 1.5m monthly players

Facebook Gaming's cloud streaming offering is used by 1.5 million players every month, the company announced. Facebook also announced that Ubisoft is joining as a cloud gaming partner, with mobile titles Assassin's Creed Rebellion, Hungry Shark Evolution and Hungry Dragon all joining the platform. Mighty Quest and Trials Frontier will also be added later this year.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Mobile Game Market to Develop New Growth Story | Tencent, Zynga, King, Sony, Baidu

The latest study released on the Global Mobile Game Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Mobile Game market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Twitter turmoil for Sony | This Week In Business

This Week in Business is our weekly recap column, a collection of stats and quotes from recent stories presented with a dash of opinion and intended to shed light on various trends. Check back every Friday for a new entry. This should have been a week of good news for...
GamblingBenzinga

Activision Blizzard Takes A Stake In Playstudios

A mobile gaming company that went public via SPAC received an investment from Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) that was disclosed Thursday night. What Happened: In June, Activision Blizzard took a 12,677,398 share stake in Playstudios Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS), representing an 11.6% stake in the company. The purchase was made...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PSP gamers can get games via the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita after all

Gamers around the world weren’t happy when Sony announced that it would be closing down the PlayStation Store on the PS3 and PS Vita. The move would have essentially made the retro consoles worthless as no games would’ve been available to purchase in the future. Sony is now backing away from closing up shop, which was originally intended to close today, July 2, 2021. The announcement that the stores would remain open on both consoles was made back in April.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Battle.net Summer Sale features multiplayer games for up to 50 percent off

Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net supports multiplayer games such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. Basically, players buy the games directly from the digital storefront and run them on their PCs. Now, thanks to the Battle.net Summer Sale, players can download these popular titles and DLC for up to a 67% discount.
SoftwarePhone Arena

AT&T to move its 5G mobile network to Microsoft's Azure cloud

Microsoft and AT&T announced they inked a deal to provide the carrier with increased productivity and cost-efficiency of its 5G network services. Under the new partnership, AT&T will move its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft Azure cloud, while the Redmond-based company will gain access to the carrier's intellectual property and technical expertise to grow Azure for Operators, its top-tier telecom offering.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Singularity 6 raises $30M as it readies launch of its peaceful MMO Palia

Singularity 6 is making a peaceful massively multiplayer online game called Palia, and it has raised $30 million in funding to get it done. The investment will fuel the development and launch of the recently revealed MMO community sim game, Palia, and help Singularity 6 deliver on its promise of a beautiful and fun online game experience designed to create community, friendships, and a sense of belonging.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Community Gaming raises $2.3M for automated esports tournaments with player rewards

Community Gaming has raised $2.3 million in funding to create automated esports tournaments. The company has figured out how to manage online or local tournaments, pay participants immediately, and even distribute winnings in cryptocurrenices if needed. Blockchain investment firm CoinFund led the round, and other crypto ecosystem investors include Dapper...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Mobile gamers have spent nearly $45bn in 2021 so far

Global consumers spending on mobile games reached $44.7 billion in the first half of 2021. That's according to Sensor Tower estimates shared with GamesIndustry.biz and marks a 17.9% increase when compared to the first six months of 2020. Apple's App Store accounted for more than half of this at $26...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Hideo Kojima’s deal with Xbox reaches key milestone

Hideo Kojima and Microsoft have signed a letter of intent that states the two parties intend to work out the details on a publishing agreement for a new Xbox game, according to sources familiar with the matter. This is a key step in the negotiations between the Metal Gear Solid creator and the Xbox company. This signifies that both parties have agreed to a generalized deal while lawyers continue hashing out the finer points.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

“TV style” adverts coming to console and PC games, EA and Hi-Rez Studios have signed up

An in-game advertising platform called playerWON has launched which will allow publishers to drop in 15 or 30 second ‘TV style’ adverts in to games which, if watched, unlock perks within the game. EA and Hi Rez Studios, creators of Smite, Paladins and Realm Royale, have signed up to use the new platform along with some of the “world’s biggest gaming studios”. The platform is owned by Simulmedia, a TV advertising company.