EA’s $1.4B Playdemic purchase strengthens its mobile strategy

Gamers around the world weren’t happy when Sony announced that it would be closing down the PlayStation Store on the PS3 and PS Vita. The move would have essentially made the retro consoles worthless as no games would’ve been available to purchase in the future. Sony is now backing away from closing up shop, which was originally intended to close today, July 2, 2021. The announcement that the stores would remain open on both consoles was made back in April.