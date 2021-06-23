EA’s $1.4B Playdemic purchase strengthens its mobile strategy
Electronic Arts has acquired Golf Clash creator Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion in cash as EA shores up its sports game portfolio. That’s a lot of money for a development studio with just one game, but a free-to-play Golf Clash has been a big moneymaker, with 80 million downloads over the past four years. GamesBeat hears that Playdemic generated $200 million in revenue last year and had a profit (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA) of $80 million.venturebeat.com