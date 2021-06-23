The Week Ahead: June 23, 2021

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.

Arbuckle Farmers Market

Today

The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.

Colusa County Democrats meeting

Today

The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information about our organization go to colusacountydemocrats.org.

Colusa Certified Farmers Market

Thursday

The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.

Farm to Fork Dinner

Thursday

The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will host the fifth annual Farm to Fork Dinner at the Colusa Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Market and Tenth Streets. The event will feature a locally sourced dinner and local wine samplings. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Colusa Chamber of Commerce, Colusa Industrial Properties or online at https://ticketstripe.com/2021colusafarmtofork. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.

John Watson memorial Blood Drive

Friday

The John Watson Memorial Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held on the bloodmobile at the Arbuckle Community Church, 700 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.

Pride Celebration Open House

Saturday

Tri-County Diversity will host a Pride Celebration Open House from 1-6 p.m. at 201 D St., Suite L, Marysville. The event will celebrate Pride and the official opening for the nonprofit’s LGBTQ+ center. The center will be open for people to tour and celebrate Pride. The event will include music, prizes, appetizers, resources, information on future programs and events and more. For more information visit www.tricountydiversity.org or the Tri-County Diversity Facebook page.

Felipe Esparza

Saturday

Comedian Felipe Esparza will perform two shows in the Showroom/Bingo Hall at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first show will start at 8 p.m. The second show will begin at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$50 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. General admission tickets are first come, first served. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.

Country in Colusa

Saturday

The city of Colusa will host the “Country in Colusa” concert on Main Street from 4-10 p.m. General admission tickets cost $28 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/h57eama8. For more information, visit www.CountryinColusa.com.

Stonyford Community Blood Drive

Tuesday, June 29

The Stonyford Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held at Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.