Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way events returning

With COVID-19 pandemic restrictions easing, the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way has announced the return of three events this summer and fall.

–The 11th annual Community Resource Fair will take place on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City.

There is no charge to attend the event or exhibit. The fair aims to connect residents with no- and low-cost programs and services provided by nonprofit and government organizations.

The last fair that took place in 2019 featured 70 exhibitors and drew a crowd of about 600 people.

Exhibitors are asked to register as soon as possible by calling Terry at 743-1847.

–The sixth Golden Autumn Wine Festival will take place on Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland.

The event features tasting samples from about a dozen regional wineries. Wine purchases are available from most exhibitors. Food will also be available for purchase.

Tickets will go on sale around Aug. 1 through the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm websites.

More information will be available at a later date.

–The ninth Halloween-themed Spooktacular River Run will take place on Oct. 30 at Gauche Park in Yuba City.

The 5K/10K event generally draws about 250 runners – awards are given and a continental breakfast will be available.

Entry forms will be available beginning in September.

“It’s such a relief to see life returning to a mostly normal status and for nonprofit organizations able to once again raise much needed funding to carry out their programs and services to assist tens-of-thousands of residents,” said Bob Harlan, of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, in a press release. “Naturally, should the status of the pandemic change, safety measures will be taken in line with any state requirements.”

In addition to the returning events, YSC United Way will also continue the fourth Cash for Food Drive beginning in late June and running through July in association with Grocery Outlet. Money raised from the public will go to local food pantries and to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.

Also returning will be the 11th Turkey Drive in association with Results Radio. Last November, the drive raised about $25,000 and more than 500 hams and turkeys. The meat and cash funds went to many local events providing holiday meals for those in need as well as to area food pantries and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.

For more information, visit www.yscunitedway.org or the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way Facebook page.