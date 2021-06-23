Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

By Grayson Gilcrease
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleaded guilty to two charges against him on June 23, People reports. The 34-year-old actor was arrested and charged in Cleveland with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles earlier this month. While he initially pleaded not guilty, he has since agreed to a plea deal after saying he was guilty of both charges during a virtual court appearance on Wednesday.

www.popsugar.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Nbc#Kxan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

What Did Drake Bell Do? Details on His Recent Arrest

We’ve got bad news for anyone hoping for a Drake and Josh reboot. It’s been a weird past couple of years for former child star Drake Bell, and things have definitely been taken to another level recently. Article continues below advertisement. Bell was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, and has now...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'Not Gonna Be Like I Told You So, But...' Drake Bell's Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out Following His Shocking Arrest For Child Endangerment

Melissa Lingafelt, 30, a musician who goes by the name Jimi Ono is speaking out against her ex-boyfriend Drake Bell. The 34-year-old Nickelodeon alum was recently arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Article continues below advertisement. Lingafelt — who has accused Bell of abuse and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his arrest after accusing him of abuse in 2020

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend spoke out after the actor and musician was arrested and charged with crimes against children. Bell, 34, was arrested in Cleveland and has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, online records viewed by Fox News confirm. His ex, Melissa Lingafelt, previously accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse as well as having a preference for underage girls in 2020.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Allison Mack Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Allison Mack, a high-ranking member of the Nxivm sex cult was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday (June 30th). According to CNN, the former Smallville actress is required to have three years of supervised release after serving her prison term and has to pay a $20,000 fine. Mack pleaded...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Demand Pre-Trial Release; Brutal Jail Conditions and Unfair Treatment Reported

R. Kelly's lawyers are demanding that the rapper be released from jail because of the inhumane conditions he is being kept in as he prepares for his upcoming trial. The "Ignition" hitmaker is hoping to get out of jail to properly plan for his trial scheduled to begin on Aug. 9, with his lawyers claiming the brutal conditions of the facility, combined with the R&B singer's literacy issues, are making it almost impossible for him to mount a defense.
Charlotte, NCtalesbuzz.com

Sadistic mom made 13-year-old bury abused sister’s body: warrant

The North Carolina woman charged with killing her 4-year-old by forcing her to stand for three days straight without breaks managed to add another horror to the tragedy by making the tot’s older sister bury her body. Malikah Bennett, 31, of Charlotte, is facing charges of first degree murder and...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Baby-faced teen facing life in prison after being arrested in AN0M crime sting is released on home detention over fears he's in danger behind bars

A teenager facing life in prison after being busted in the AN0M crime sting has been released on home detention over fears he would be in danger if he was kept locked up. Apostle Broikos, 18, one of the youngest alleged associates of the crime syndicate Operation Ironside, was on May 19 charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug in Yamba, just west of the Victorian-SA border.