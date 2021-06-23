Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell pleaded guilty to two charges against him on June 23, People reports. The 34-year-old actor was arrested and charged in Cleveland with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles earlier this month. While he initially pleaded not guilty, he has since agreed to a plea deal after saying he was guilty of both charges during a virtual court appearance on Wednesday.www.popsugar.com