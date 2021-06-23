Cancel
The best and worst triple plays in Yankees history

By Cooper Halpern
Pinstripe Alley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the ninth with a one-run lead, the Yankees had to feel good about their chances of winning their second of three, and taking their second-straight series win on Sunday. With the best closer in baseball set to enter, the game was all but over. Unfortunately, Aroldis Chapman had other plans. Chapman gave up walks to the first two batters on nine total pitches, leaving the tying run in scoring position with the game-winning run on first, still having yet to record an out. Despite starting the inning with an 84-percent chance of winning the ballgame, Chapman had ceded so much ground that the Yankees’ odds of victory had fallen to just 56 percent.

