Cleveland’s tortured sports history says the Browns can’t be Super Bowl contenders, but this year’s roster has the talent to win it all. Long-suffering Browns fans understand that preseason hope is something that can turn into serious pain when the regular season begins. Even so, it’s fair to say that Cleveland has a chance to emerge as a dark horse Super Bowl contender in 2021. They aren’t walking into the regular season as title favorites, but dismissing their chances to make a deep postseason run would be folly.