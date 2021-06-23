2nd Grade’s Take Two

In 1997, George Lucas went back and added what was, at the time, cutting edge CGI technology to the original Star Wars trilogy to set it up for the upcoming prequels. If you watch a Star Wars movie on Disney+ or something now, you’ll notice some very computer-y aliens walking amongst the very Muppet-y aliens from the ’70s. That’s because George Lucas couldn’t just leave a good thing as a good thing, worrying about his first cash cow looking old and antiquated against his shiny, state-of-the-art trilogy of the new millennium. It continues to piss off Star Wars purists. Too much fiddling with a finished product can be dangerous. You risk ruining a good thing. To mix movie metaphors, sometimes dead is better.