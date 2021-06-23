Cancel
‘An afterthought’: why do specs companies ignore the black community?

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe women behind the first company to make glasses specifically for black faces says the eyewear industry treats the black community as an “afterthought”. Kimeze was launched by sisters Clare and Christina Kimeze in London last month after being frustrated with the lack of glasses that properly fit the faces of members of the black community. They say that black shoppers are being overlooked by the industry, with the majority of glasses on the high street made with only a Caucasian face shape and size in mind. “None are made specifically for black features,” says Clare. “As a community, we have historically been an afterthought.”

