Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has declined an invitation to play for Team USA in the Summer Olympics, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. USA Basketball had known that Paul was trending toward this decision for several days, sources said. The Suns are in the Western Conference finals against the LA Clippers, and if they reach the NBA Finals, there would be virtually no break for Paul from the end of the NBA season and the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Game 7 of the Finals is set for July 22, and Team USA's opening Olympic game against France is July 25.