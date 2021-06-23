Will Pokemon Unite be Free?

Eight of the world's top Pokemon players will face off in an exhibition this fall. The Pokemon Company has announced the Pokemon Global Exhibition, an "exclusive competition" featuring eight top-ranked trainers from around the world. Four of the players will be chosen via the Pokemon Players Cup IV, an online competition that is underway now. The top-ranked player from each of Pokemon's four real-world regions (North America, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America) will receive an invite to the Global Exhibition. They will be joined by four other players from around the world, including top-ranked players from the Pokemon Japan Championships 2021 and the winner of South Korea's Pokemon Trainer Club 2021 competition.