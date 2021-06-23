Pedestrian bridge collapses in D.C., blocking traffic and sending people to the hospital
A pedestrian bridge collapsed Wednesday in Washington D.C., according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department Twitter page. The department said that the bridge was located near Kenilworth Avenue NE and Polk Street NE over route 295 in Northeast, D.C. Emergency crews assessed six patients and four were transported to hospitals. Additionally, a hazmat unit was on hand to mitigate a diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge.www.audacy.com