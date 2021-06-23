Waterloo School Board OKs new hires
The Waterloo School Board met Monday night for its regularly scheduled meeting with what Superintendent Brian Charron adequately dubbed a “heavy agenda” in tow. The board moved to hire many new personnel for the 2021-22 school year. Most notably, the board saw an unusually large number of former students stepping into vacancies. Colton Henry was hired as a Waterloo High School agriculture teacher, Savannah Brewer as a Waterloo Junior High School technology teacher, Taylor Nelson as an elementary school teacher and Elizabeth Laidley as a special education resource teacher.www.republictimes.net