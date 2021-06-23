Cancel
Waterloo, IL

Waterloo School Board OKs new hires

By Madison Lammert
republictimes.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waterloo School Board met Monday night for its regularly scheduled meeting with what Superintendent Brian Charron adequately dubbed a “heavy agenda” in tow. The board moved to hire many new personnel for the 2021-22 school year. Most notably, the board saw an unusually large number of former students stepping into vacancies. Colton Henry was hired as a Waterloo High School agriculture teacher, Savannah Brewer as a Waterloo Junior High School technology teacher, Taylor Nelson as an elementary school teacher and Elizabeth Laidley as a special education resource teacher.

www.republictimes.net
